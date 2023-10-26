Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton are in the running to be the next IFA president.

The Navan leg of the IFA election hustings saw sparks flying between the two presidential candidates, as the contest to be the next leader of the association nears its final stages.

Limerick dairy farmer Martin Stapleton and Laois drystock farmer Francie Gorman exchanged fire on issues and proposals raised in each other’s speeches.

The first shot in the Navan came from Stapleton, the current IFA treasurer, who called out Gorman’s commitment to push for an agri-environmental, which would pay any farmer wanting to enter it up to €15,000.

Stapleton claimed that this scheme pitched by sitting south Leinster chair Gorman would be a non-runner if this level of funding was sought.

“And the €15,000, it's one I have regularly raised here. It’s one Francie talks about,” he said.

“If you want it for all farmers, it’s going to cost somewhere between €1.5 and €2bn per year, and my fear is Francie is trying to buy your votes promising something that is not deliverable.”

Gorman hits back

Gorman insisted that funding can always be found by Government when sufficient pressure is heaped on departments, with the carbon tax being a significant source of potential funds for farm environmental measures.

He claimed that a scheme with a €15,000 maximum payment would not need funds to cater for this level of payment to all farmers interested.

“The money is there. They can find money for everything. They can find it for banks, they can find it for COVID; they can’t find it for farmers to the same level,” the Laois farmer responded.

“We have been selling ourselves too short for far too long now.”

He said cheques under current agri-environmental are smaller than those received under the Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS), suggesting that more funds could be justified for a new higher-paying scheme.

“In terms of the €15,000 environmental scheme, 20 years ago, I got €10,000 in a REPS 3 scheme,” Gorman stated.

“We currently have a budget for €1.5bn, which is €300m a year for a mickey-mouse REPS scheme. There hasn’t been one [agri-environmental] scheme that has come out that enticed me into it since I left REPS 3.”

Postal votes

IFA members have the option of returning ballot papers by post this year. / Philip Doyle

Gorman pointed to Stapleton’s chairmanship of the IFA committee, which put postal voting in the association’s elections on the table at the National Council.

“Martin is chairman of rules and privileges [committee], and they came forward with a proposal to National Council around changing the voting system that we have. I wasn’t in favour of it,” he said.

Stapleton stated that he “pointed out at National Council the huge danger for smaller branches” with the proposals, but that the “top table was adamant” the association went ahead with the postal votes.

Macra meetings

A question from the floor also tackled Gorman on a lack of attendance at Macra national council meetings, on which he sits as the IFA’s representative.

“It shouldn’t be taken as a measure of my support for young farmers,” Gorman said.

He added that the county executive, which he had chaired in Co Laois, had a focus on young farmer engagement and remains one of the youngest executives in the country.

The remaining presidential debates are set for Cavan-Monaghan IFA and Donegal IFA on 26 and 30 October respectively.