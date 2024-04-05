Mullooly worked for RTÉ for 27 years, before leaving the national broadcaster in 2021 to pursue other work. \ Brendan Lynch

There is widespread speculation this afternoon that Ciarán Mullooly, the former RTÉ midlands correspondent, is to run in this summer’s European elections.

It is understood that Mullooly is currently considering running in the June elections.

Mullooly has been linked with the Independent Ireland party founded by Cork’s Michael Collins and Limerick’s Richard O’Donoghue. Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is also as member of this party.

The midlands man would run in the Midlands-Northwest constituency.

At present, he works with Longford County Council and Fáilte Ireland as a tourism activator, alongside freelance work.

Mullooly is no stranger to farming matters, having previously worked for Ear to the Ground. He now writes a weekly column for Irish Country Living in the Irish Farmers Journal.