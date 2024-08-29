Rumours surrounding the future of struggling Tipperary Co-op have intensified in recent days, with mounting speculation around a tie-up with neighbouring co-op, Arrabawn.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the matter is up for discussion at a special meeting of Arrabawn’s board this Thursday.

Any substantial deal would have to be put to shareholders in both co-ops for approval.

Arrabawn has been paying suppliers one of the highest prices for milk in the country this year, while Tipperary has been rooted to the bottom of the milk league in recent months.

Earlier this year Tipperary parted ways with long-time CEO John Daly and appointed John Hunter as interim CEO.

The co-op recently embarked on a consolidation programme to address what it called “current business challenges”.