Silage could be put on hold this week, as rain looks likely after last week's sunshine. \ Jack Caffrey

A status yellow thunderstorm warning will remain in place until 8pm Monday across five counties in the midlands and west.

Met Éireann issued the thunder warning for counties Clare, Laois, Limerick, Offaly and Tipperary, as it forecasts a sharp turn in weather conditions for many parts of the country over the coming days.

These five counties have been warned to expect scattered thunderstorms at times, with the possibility of lightning and spot flooding over Monday evening.

The national forecast points towards Monday staying mostly sunny, as highs of 16°C are reached in eastern counties and as high as 22°C in the west.

In addition to the possibility of heavy rain in the five counties under the thunder warning, a few isolated showers are expected along the east coast on Monday.

The night should stay mostly dry, with temperatures dropping to lows of between 3°C and 8°C before Tuesday brings more widespread showers, again with the possibility of spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms.