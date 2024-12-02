The event takes place in the mart on Wednesday 4 December at 7pm. \ Philip Doyle

Carnew Mart is holding an important information evening for farm families on Wednesday 4 December at 7pm.

There will be two main areas of discussion, with topics on the agenda pertinent to all farms.

The first topic is succession and inheritance and includes input from solicitor John G Murphy from John A Sinnott and Co Solicitors, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

He will be joined by Anthony Ryan Míchael Stafford from Anthony Ryan accountants, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The meeting will be chaired by Irish Farmers Association deputy president Alice Doyle, who has extensive experience in both these areas.

Succession and inheritance is a timely topic and one which could be given a greater spotlight depending on the outcome of the general election.

Health and wellbeing

Contributors in the second session on family health and wellbeing include GP Darragh O’Doherty and ‘Talk to Tom’, a community-based suicide prevention, mental health awareness and bereavement support charity.

In addition to an excellent line-up of speakers, some refreshments and a chat after the event will do the world of good for your wellbeing.

Carnew Mart is located in Carnew, Co Wicklow, Y14 NN72.