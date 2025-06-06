Farmers taking advantage of the fine weather to bale hay in May 2025. \ Claire Nash

Spring 2025 was the warmest ever recorded in Ireland, new data from Met Éireann has shown.

The average temperature across March, April and May was the highest ever documented by the forecaster in 126 years of records. The average temperature for this period was 10.6°C.

Met Éireann’s provisional weather statement for spring 2025, released on Thursday 5 June, also shows spring of this year was the sunniest ever recorded, with the highest total hours of sunshine for the season.

Most weather stations around the country recorded the most hours of sunshine ever in 2025 from March to May.

Warmest, sunniest and relatively dry

Met Éireann said it is notable that 2025 marked the first spring that was more than two degrees higher than the 20th century average for the same period.

Of the top five average temperatures for spring, four have occurred since 2017, reflecting the trend of increasing seasonal temperatures.

In terms of rainfall, this year was the driest spring since 2020. Provisionally, it ranks as the 16th driest since records began in 1941.

“The latest Met Éireann statistics show that Ireland had its warmest and sunniest meteorological spring on record this year,” Met Éireann’s provisional spring statement said.

“It was also dry everywhere with multiple climatological dry periods.

“All three months saw air temperatures well above average at the majority of stations, leading to all but a few stations in the east having their warmest spring on record," it added.

Stations

Some 23 of 25 weather stations had their warmest spring on record. Only Dunsany, Co Meath, had its second-warmest and Dublin Airport had its joint-third-warmest.

Oak Park in Co Carlow, Moorepark in Co Cork, Athenry in Co Galway and Casement in Co Dublin recorded their warmest spring on record for the third consecutive year.

The season’s highest temperature was reported at Athenry, Co Galway, on Wednesday 30 April with a temperature of 25.9°C.

The season’s lowest air temperature, -4.6°C, was recorded on Saturday 15 March at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

All stations reported ground frost during the season. The number of days with ground frost ranged from four days at Sherkin Island, Co Cork, to 54 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

In terms of rainfall around the country, the number of days when it rained (0.2mm or more) ranged from 31 days at Moorepark, Co Cork, to 42 days at both Newport and Belmullet, Co Mayo.

The highest daily rainfall total was 44.5mm at Roches Point, Co Cork, on Friday 18 April.

There were numerous climatological dry periods during spring 2025 - three stations had partial droughts, 11 stations had absolute droughts and 22 stations had dry spells.

Along with Sherkin Island, it was also the driest spring since 1997 at Moorepark, Co Cork, and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

All available sunshine-recording stations had their sunniest spring on record, except Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, which had its second-sunniest spring after 2010.

Sunshine totals ranged from 595.5 hours at Gurteen, Co Tipperary, to 649.7 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours was 15.2 hours recorded on Sunday 18 May at Malin Head, Co Donegal, and on Thursday 22 May at both Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, and Shannon Airport, Co Clare.

There were no strong gales or storms reported this season.