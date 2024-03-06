Pressure is also mounting on contractors to get slurry spread, with tanks reaching capacity as a result of a wetter than normal February. \ Donal O'Leary

Contractors have warned that the wet weather delaying slurry spreading, with the next two weeks described as “critical” by one contractor.

Slurry tanks are reaching capacity, as a result of a wetter than normal February.

Met Éireann reported that the majority of its weather stations last month received above average long-term rainfall, with 166mm falling in Roches Point in Cork.

“This was a 222% increase on February 2023.

Stephen Mohan, a contractor from Meath, said that tanks are getting full and there is a struggle for slurry space.

“Marginal ground is under pressure.

“In terms of grass growth, farmers are seeing the value of slurry.

“There have been lighter than usual applications for first cut silage, but the next two weeks will be critical. Early silage ground has only 50% of slurry applied,” he said.

It is a similar story in Cork, with one contractor telling the Irish Farmers Journal that ground is wet and tanks are full. He added that it’s a “snatch and grab” situation.

“There has been good growth all winter and a lot of grass, so where does the slurry go?

“There is no fertiliser or urea on grazing blocks which will have an effect down the line. There has been no lime spread due to the wet land,” he said.

They added that fodder is getting tight on farms and said that there will have to be a lot of silage made.

“This, he said, will be a challenge with fertiliser cutbacks.

Cavan

It hasn’t been a typical spring for Cavan contractors Tomás and Padhraig Nannery, with work very stop start.

“Land didn’t dry up like it usually would, some tanks were full coming into the winter and slurry spreaders are under pressure.

“The majority of silage ground is yet to be done.

“The weather has meant farmers are caught for time and there will be more slurry to get rid of in summer.

“Silage is getting tight and farmers will have to choose between spreading slurry and letting cattle out,” they said.

Waterford

Shane Byrne from Waterford painted a similar picture, with land “extremely wet” in his part of the world.

“Tanks are full now. There has been very little slurry spread on silage ground and almost no fertiliser [has been spread]. Grazing is at a standstill.

“It’s too early to say whether silage will be affected or not, but if the rain continues, it will be.

“When the weather clears up, getting slurry out on to grazing ground will be the priority,” he said.