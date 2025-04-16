Milk supplies are 3-4% so far this year than in 2024.

Milk output has rebounded strongly this spring, with weekly supplies currently running 10-14% ahead of last year’s levels.

Stronger milk prices and better weather have resulted in a surge in creamery intakes over the last six weeks, despite slow grass growth.

Milk volumes for the year to-date are generally 3-4% higher than 2024 levels, and some processors running ahead of 2023 intakes. “Year-to-date milk supply to Tirlán is approximately 14% ahead of the same period last year,” a spokesperson for the business told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“When compared to the same period in 2023, year-to-date milk supply is approximately 3% ahead,” he added.

The Tirlán representative noted that milk supply comparisons with last year are of questionable benefit as 2024 intakes were particularly weak, due to challenging weather conditions.

“Milk volumes to Kerry Dairy Ireland are currently running significantly higher than last year, with week 14 volumes 14% up on the same week in 2024,” a co-op representative stated.

Milk supplies to Dairygold were 4% higher than 2024 on a year-to-date basis.

“Over the past four weeks, Dairygold milk supply is up 10% on 2024 supply,” a Dairygold spokesperson said.

At Arrabawn-Tipperary milk volumes on a week-to-week basis are 12% higher than last year, with the year-to-date supply 1-2% higher than last year.

April milk supplies are up 15% at North Cork Co-op compared to 2024, while the year-to-date supply is 8% higher.

Poor grass growth and grazing conditions have made for a difficult spring in west Cork.

However, supplies to Lisavaird Co-op are running 7% ahead of last year for April, with year-to-date milk volumes on par with 2024.

Week-on-week milk supplies to Barryroe Co-op are 12% up on 2024, with the year-to-date volumes on par with last year.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said that supply is up 4-5% on 2024 levels.