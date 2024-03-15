Tillage farmers are struggling to get out into fields.

Friday

Friday will begin a cloudy and damp day, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will clear eastwards, according to Met Éireann.

By the afternoon, sunshine will develop, bringing drier and brighter weather.

Temperatures of 8°C to 12°C are expected in moderate northwest winds, which will ease later.

Friday night is set to be cold, calm and clear, with some frost.

Cloudy outbreaks of rain and drizzle are forecast later on, with freshening southwest winds moving into the south and west.

Lows of -2°C to 2°C are predicted, coolest across Ulster and north Leinster.

Saturday

Met Éireann has forecast Saturday to be wet, with rain spreading across the country in the morning, continuing for most of the day. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will make for a breezy day.

Highs of 9°C to 13°C will b experienced, coolest across the north.

Saturday night is set to be showery, with outbreaks of rain after dark. There will be longer drier spells, but overall it is to be damp and misty.

Lows of 6°C to 9°C are predicted in moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday

St Patrick’s Day is to begin damp, Met Éireann said. However, dry weather is expected with sunny spells.There will be scattered showers in parts of the country, some heavy.

The national forecaster predicts a mild day, with highs of 12°C to 15°C in moderate southwest breezes.

