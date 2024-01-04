Stable water quality trends and sufficient political will, will be enough for Ireland to secure a post-2025 nitrates derogation, according to comments attributed to European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius by the Department of Agriculture.

These comments from the Commissioner’s meeting with stakeholders in Agriculture House last November differ from the previous position that “water quality having to be good and improving” for another derogation to be secured, the Department’s stakeholder group on water quality noted at a later meeting.

The group has also heard that in early 2024 the Department is to convene a working group on setting up a national feed database, as well as farming organisations’ calls for planned nitrates flexibility on youngstock and ration crude protein levels to be communicated to farmers as soon as possible.