Staff were forced to evacuate Department of Agriculture offices in Wexford recently following a water pipe explosion.

Significant water damage was caused to certain areas of the building, which is located at Johnstown Castle, a Department of Agriculture spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

It is understood that the pipes burst in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) section of the building.

The Department said that the staff were evacuated and appropriate services notified, following the incident which occurred last Wednesday.

"The Department and OPW [Office of Public Works] are working to address the situation and to have staff back onsite as soon as possible. Arrangements are in place for staff to work from home in the interim," the Department said.