Staged payment of the vacant property refurbishment grant is being considered by the Government.

Responding to a question in the Dáil, Minister of State at the Department of Housing Alan Dillon said paying the grant in instalments, which would allow people to access money quicker, is being reviewed and considered.

“The staged payments question is under review and considerations are being taken in that regard,” he said.

The vacant property grant, which is a maximum of €50,000, can be topped up by a maximum of a further €20,000 for derelict houses.

At present, these grants can only be released when work has been finished and the property has been inspected by the local authority.