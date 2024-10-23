Minister McConalogue said the commencement date will provide clarity to those in the industry prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has signed the commencement order for the national veterinary prescription system.

The Minister has confirmed that 13 January 2025 will be the commencement date for Section 7 of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Act 2023.

This order will bring into operation the national veterinary prescription system (NVPS) - the online national database on which veterinary prescriptions and dispensing are to be recorded.

From this date, all veterinary medicinal products (with the exception of antiparasitics) will be required to be prescribed and dispensed using the electronic system.

'Clarity'

Commenting on the order, Minister McConalogue said the commencement date will provide clarity to those in the industry prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines and he hopes all stakeholders will work together to ensure its successful introduction.

The Minister added that the NVPS provides a real opportunity to deliver on the Department’s strategy to protect human and animal health and welfare through enhanced oversight of prescribing practices, as well as supporting and optimising potential to secure access to new markets or retaining others, while meeting European regulatory requirements.

