The 39th Macra election count took place in 2023 at the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

The race to be the next Macra president has begun, with a man from Co Kerry the first person to officially throw their hat in the ring.

John Martin Carroll of Ballyheigue Macra announced his intention to run for the position of president in recent days.

The only officially declared presidential candidate, who hails from Causeway in north Kerry, said he wants to facilitate change in the organisation and allow members’ voices to be heard.

“I want to give everything I can to help all the Macra members, all over Ireland, to make a change in the organisation and give them a voice that hasn’t been heard in a very long time,” he said.

Personal reasons

Speaking on his personal reasons for joining Macra, Carroll explained that following the death of his parents and his own illness, a cancerous tumour in the lung, he found the organisation.

“Lucky for me, Macra was introduced to me. It completely changed my life for the better,” he said.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Josephine O’Neill of Callan Macra in Co Kilkenny, current chair of the organisation’s board, is also considering putting forward her candidacy.

A number of members thought to have been interested have ruled themselves out of contention, although it is possible others may declare in the coming days and weeks.

Current northwest vice-president Rob Lally will not run due to personal circumstances, while William Clancy from Tipperary has also ruled himself out of the running.

It is thought there could be hot competition for the position of Munster vice-president, with a number of parties interested.

The date for close of nominations for the 40th Macra president is not yet known. It is expected to be towards the end of January or start of February.

Hustings will follow, with the count usually held at the Irish Farm Centre in April.