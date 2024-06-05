Substantial figures were paid to laboratories between 2022 and 2023.

Teagasc farms, large estates and State agencies were among the entities in receipt of the largest CAP payments under their respective funding headings in the year up to 15 October 2023, the latest list of CAP beneficiaries shows.

A total of €21.2m was paid out for technical supports for Pillar II schemes and €49m in LEADER funding was paid out to 38 recipients.

Cawood Scientific claimed €4.1m in total payments, as did Animal Health Ireland, which received €4.7m in total and WCCP Ltd which drew down €3.4m.

The Hen Harrier Project received a total of €8.8m in CAP funds, while the Pearl Mussel Project saw €2.9m in payments.

Total payments to Teagasc came to €2.3m, with €579,000 of this being in the form of direct payments to Teagasc farms.

Some €2.2m went to Bord Bia for food promotion in 2023, up from €1.4m the previous year.

Schools

The agency also received €919,000 for the Food Dudes schools’ programme, while the National Dairy Council received €375,000 under the schools’ milk scheme.

The Irish Rural Link received a total of €788,000 in CAP funding for technical assistance under the rural development and co-operation.

Also listed as benefiting from payments under the heading of co-operation were the Heritage Council at €272,000, Wexford County Council which received €99,000 and FRS Training Ltd at €295,000.

A combined €1.1m in producer organisation aid went to the Quality Green, Farm Fresh Produce and Unigreen producers’ groups.

Co-operation funding

The National Ploughing Association drew down €35,000 in direct payments, while the Irish Bioenergy Association received €48,000 under the co-operation funding heading.

Among the estates listed as receiving direct payments were Luggala Estate Ltd which drew down €159,000, Lismore Estate at €131,000, Lisbeg Estate at €120,000 and Ballincor Estate Co Ltd at €103,000.

UCD received €58,000 in direct payments, with the figures being €84,000 for Gurteen Agricultural College and €91,000 for Salesian Agricultural College.

A recipient listed as Hotel Europe Ltd claimed €48,500 in direct payments and the Holy Ghost Fathers in Tipperary received just under €130,000. Birdwatch Ireland also received over €265,000 under the CAP.