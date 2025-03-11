This acquisition represents the most significant addition to the park since it was first opened to the public in 1980.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) recently paid €2,020/ac for land adjacent to Connemara National Park.

The 615ac (249ha) of land within The Twelve Bens/Garraun Complex special area of conservation (SAC) was purchased for €1,242,500 via a private treaty from an individual landowner.

The lands, which were advertised for sale, contain extensive areas of habitats which include western blanket bog, wet heath, exposed siliceous scree and acid grassland.

Minister of State for nature, heritage and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan announced that this purchase will go towards the significant expansion of Connemara National Park.

The purchase by the NPWS increases the size of the park from 5078ac to 5,693ac, an increase of over 12%.

Acquisition

Turning the sod at Tobartamnaigh, Minister O’Sullivan said that this will bring improved experiences for visitors while ensuring that the park’s habitats and wildlife are protected.

“Connemara National Park is a very special place for nature, for the community and our cultural heritage,” he said.

“With its unique St Dabeoc’s Heath flora, the park attracts many nature lovers, local and international visitors who enjoy spectacular views from The Twelve Bens and appreciate the diversity of habitats, birds and wildlife found here.”

