Rewetting, lower stocking rates and fertiliser cuts are on the cards for grassland on peat soils. / David Ruffles

Lump sum payments to farmers, livestock limits and large-scale rewetting of peat soils are among the proposals for 80,000ha of farmed peatland.

The proposals were discussed at an invitation-only meeting convened by the Department of Agriculture last week.

Department officials consulted experts including the EPA, NPWS and Teagasc on how to achieve the Climate Action Plan commitment to reduce the “management intensity” of 80,000ha of Ireland’s effectively drained peat farmland by 2030.

Rewetting of drained land, lower stocking rates, fertiliser cuts and making existing drains shallower, are among the measures described under the catch-all heading of reduced management intensity.

Significantly, the Department has signalled, for the first time, that it is considering imposing complete rewetting of these 80,000ha of peat soils instead of just reducing farming intensity, as planned under the Climate Action Plan.

Closed-door meeting

No farm organisations were invited to attend the closed-door meeting last Thursday, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

Documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal suggest that lump sums may be offered to farmers who commit to long-term rewetting of drained peat farmland.

Department officials at the meeting conceded that more extensive land management would reduce farmland productivity and lower farm output, with the potential for farm income loss.

They stated that rewetting such a large area will incur “significant capital costs” and warned that “public funding cannot deliver the target in full”.

Meanwhile, the Department is also considering the “protection” of 200,000ha of farmland on peat soils not currently drained. This comes as new GAEC 2 farm payment rules were announced for peat soils, which restrict drainage, ploughing and re-seeding.

