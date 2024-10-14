Minister Noonan said he hopes establishing a nature reserve will display how farmland can be managed for nature. \ Claire Nash

Some 165ac of land in Co Kilkenny is to be bought by the State with the intention of turning it into a nature reserve.

Minister of State with responsibility for nature Malcolm Noonan announced on Monday that the State will purchase just under 165ac of land within and adjacent to the Cullahill Mountain special area of conservation (SAC) in Kilkenny.

Minister Noonan - whose brief has responsibility for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) - said it is planned that this will become Kilkenny’s newest nature reserve - Gale’s Hill nature reserve.

“Gale’s Hill is a rare and precious gem. It is home to nationally important species-rich grassland habitats and features an amazing selection of wild native plants, rare invertebrates like the marsh fritillary butterfly, and unique fungi, such as waxcap mushrooms, as well as a host of bird species.

“At a time when 30% of our semi-natural grasslands have been lost in the past 10 years, this represents a hugely valuable investment,” he said.

Managed for nature

Minister Noonan added that he hopes establishing a nature reserve will display how farmland can be managed for nature.

“The site has been managed in a low-intensity, traditional manner for many years and has not been subject to agricultural improvement through the use of artificial fertilisers or reseeding.

“As such, it is my hope that it will be an opportunity for the State to demonstrate how farmland can be managed for nature.

“I have no doubt that it will provide a wonderful resource for the local community, as well as for wildlife enthusiasts from near and far.”

The establishment of Gale’s Hill nature reserve will bring the number of nature reserves in Co Kilkenny to five.

The others are Ballykeeffe Wood Nature Reserve, Fiddown Island Nature Reserve, Garryricken Woods Nature Reserve and Kyledohir Wood Nature Reserve.

Ballykeeffe nature reserve

Minister Noonan made the announcement while visiting Kilkenny to confirm funding for works to improve public access and safety at Ballykeeffe Nature Reserve, an oak and ash woodland located just 12km from Kilkenny city.

“Ballykeeffe Wood Nature Reserve is much loved by the people of Kilkenny where all can enjoy the wonders of a mature native woodland, be it the bluebells in spring or the amazing autumnal colours that we have at the moment.

“However, public access and safety has long been a concern and I’m delighted that we are now in a position to increase capacity for visitors, including bicycle parking, as well as providing a much safer exit to the public road by improving sight lines.

“In addition, we will be working to enhance public engagement with the nature reserve, including local biodiversity events,” he added.

Boora Nature Reserve

The minister also announced his intention to designate State lands at Boora in Co Offaly as the new Boora farmland birds nature reserve.

Minister Noonan said the 600ac site is the location of native breeding farmland birds, the grey partridge and the NPWS management regime there has resulted in associated benefits for other declining or threatened farmland bird species for both breeding and wintering, making it an ideal site for a nature reserve in Offaly.

The proposed designation as a nature reserve is on State lands managed by the NPWS only.