Animal movement measures in combination with existing measures w.ill not eradicate TB, the researchers said.

Ireland’s current TB approach of vaccinating badgers in combination with test-and-remove is “unlikely” to eradicate the disease from cattle herds, according to a study funded by the Department of Agriculture.

The study, published in Preventive Veterinary Medicine, concluded that bovine TB eradication would require the roll out of new measures which target the multiple transmission routes the disease can take into cattle herds that had previously been TB free.

The study was led by researchers at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, with a focus on a study area in Kilkenny and using data gleaned from research already completed in the area.

Aim

The researchers’ aim was to model the impact that TB control measures targeting the different transmission routes TB can take against a default scenario of testing-and-removal and herd movement restrictions.

The researchers detailed three infection routes at individual animal-level: infection from cattle within their own herd or a directly neighbouring herd; infection from badgers; and infection from the environment.

Four sources

They laid out four infection sources that could lead to a herd experiencing a breakdown: 1. residual infection from cattle with TB that had gone undetected during herd testing; 2. reinfection from the environment; 3. infection from badgers either currently or previously present on the farm; and 4. infection from cattle brought into the herd.

The study authors stated that only a “modest absolute reduction in herd incidence” would be expected from achieving badger vaccination coverage across both 50% and 100% of badgers, but culling badgers positive for TB was modelled to reduce TB herd incidence by 3% to 5%.

The cattle movement controls assessed were risk-based trading, pre-movement testing and a movement ban from breakdown herds. The study’s results show that these controls, when implemented with the default testing and control scenario, cannot eliminate bovine TB as they do not address infection from badgers, residual infection within herds that went down with TB and the survival of the disease in the environment.

However, the impact that these cattle trading and movement-based measures would have were deemed more significant when the disease’s persistence in the environment was lower. Cattle vaccination against TB and better biosecurity – two measures which seek to prevent cattle from becoming infected – were stated to be “relatively effective” as they could reduce herd incidence by 33% to 50%.

The removal of infected badgers was found to be more effective than vaccinating badgers, even if 100% of badgers were to be vaccinated.

Modelling TB infections and breakdowns

The modelling found that cattle contribute “significantly to new cattle infections” and are the main source of new cattle infections, accounting for 63% of reactors when TB is highly persistent in the environment, and 47% of reactors when it is lowly persistent.

The study suggests that badger-to-cattle transmission accounts for another 30–41% of new cattle infections.

Cattle movement-related transmission plays only a “minor role” in leading to 6% of new cases, under the high persistence assumption, and 12% under the low persistence assumption.

At herd-level, the modelling points towards residual infection causing 17% of breakdowns and infection from the environment due to contamination from TB-positive cattle being responsible for 28% of them.

A further 13% of breakdowns were attributed to cattle introduced into the herd, just 10% from badger-cattle transmission under the same environmental persistence assumption and one-third of all breakdowns were found to result from a combination of infection sources.

Under the assumption of low persistence, transmission from the environment to cattle was deemed “negligible” in herd breakdown terms and there was some reduction in the percentage of breakdowns attributed to residual infection.

Inputting a lower persistence of TB in the environment into the model increased the relative contribution of badgers to new breakdowns (up to 21%) and left the contribution of introduced cattle largely unchanged, but increased the proportion of new breakdowns put down to multiple infection sources to over 50%.