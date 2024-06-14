Met Éireann are warning of isolated thunderstorms with a chance of hail. \ Claire Nash

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The warning is in place from 1pm today (Friday) to 7pm this evening.

The isolated thunderstorms bring with them a chance of hail.

The storm could result in hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, spot flooding and lightning damage.

Tonight will see further showers, some of which will be heavy, possibly resulting in spot flooding.

Met Éireann is predicting temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.