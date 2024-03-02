Travelling conditions could be hazardous over Saturday night. \ Donal O'Leary

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for all counties for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The warning will take effect at 8pm Saturday and it is expected the warning will be lifted at 9am Sunday.

The national forecaster stated that it is to become icy overnight, especially in Ulster and Leinster.

Freezing conditions could lead to hazardous road conditions and slippery paths.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures dropping as low as -2°C after night falls, with hail, sleet or snow showers possible.

It also anticipates temperatures dropping below freezing on Sunday and Monday night.

