There are 53,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this Sunday evening as a result of storm Ashley.

A status orange wind warning remains in place for much of the western seaboard, while the remainder of the country is under a status yellow wind warning.

The worst impacted areas include Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Clare and Kerry, as well as north Cork and north Dublin, ESB Networks has said.

ESB Networks crews and contractors are deployed and restoring power in impacted areas where safe to do so. Further outages in the coming hours can be expected as the storm tracks north, with Met Éireann wind warnings remaining in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Power supplies

ESB Networks teams are closely monitoring storm impact on power supplies and all available resources remain on alert to respond to faults where safe to do so.

While crews and contractors will work to restore supply to as many homes, farms and businesses as possible through this evening, significant numbers of customers in these counties are likely to be without supply overnight, the company said.

“It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“Given the extent of the storm, estimated restoration times will be updated through this evening and will be available on www.powercheck.ie and www.ESBnetworks.ie as restoration work progresses,” it added.

ESB warned that should anyone come across fallen wires or a damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.