“Make sure to have adequate stocks of feed in front and available to their livestock for fear that an issue may occur," Woods said. \ Claire Nash

As storm Ashley approaches, Met Éireann has forecast a status orange wind warning for Mayo and Galway this Sunday 20 October from noon until 9pm that night.

This is expected to bring very strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coupled with high spring tides.

The national forecaster has also issued a yellow wind warning to the rest of the country on Sunday from 10am until midnight.

Irish Farmers Journal beef editor Adam Woods has these tips for tending to livestock ahead of storm Ashley.

“Make sure to have adequate stocks of feed in front of and available to livestock for fear that an issue may occur.

"It is also important to have another source of water for ad-lib meal feeding if the power goes out for a prolonged period of time,” he said.

“Never go near any damaged or fallen electric wires.”

Be prepared

Teagasc has advised farmers to be prepared and organised.

Before the storm

Secure your home - check for loose slates and other items that might come loose during the storm.

Secure your farm buildings.

Ensure stock are in a sheltered, secure area away from trees or buildings.

Store or tie down anything that might blow away.

Park machinery well away from buildings and trees that may blow over.

During the storm

The safety of you and your family is a priority.

Listen to and follow the advice and warnings from the weather and emergency services.

Do not take risks.

After the storm

Check your home for any damage that may need urgent attention.

Check for any fallen electricity wires - inform ESB networks immediately if necessary.

Check on stock and move them away from danger (floods, fallen electricity wires, etc).

Ensure stock have adequate feed and water.

Assess any damage to farm buildings and deal with any urgent repairs as quickly as possible.

Contact your insurance company if necessary.

Accept help when offered and ask for it if you need it.

ESB

The ESB has warned all members of the public that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, to never, ever touch or approach these, as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

Farmers should report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Read more