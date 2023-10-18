Severe flooding has affected large parts of Cork on Wednesday morning, while a number of power outages in other counties are affecting farms and businesses as storm Babet moves through the country.

There is currently a status orange rainfall warning in place for Cork and Kerry until 1pm and until 4pm in Waterford on Wednesday 18 October, which Met Éireann warned would bring heavy rain and strong, gusty east to southeast winds.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rain warning is in place until 6pm in all of Connacht, as well as counties Clare, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, bringing localised flooding, reduced visibility and dangerous road conditions.

These conditions will last until 8pm in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Power outages

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Carlow, Kildare and Westmeath have experienced power outages.

It is expected that power will be restored between 12.30pm and 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

As storm Babet begins to quieten, Met Éireann has said that Thursday will see a mix of dry spells and showers, some of which may be heavy locally.

While it will be mostly cloudy, some bright or sunny spells will develop, with maximum temperatures of 14°C to 17°C in a moderate southeasterly breeze.