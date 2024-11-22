Bert will displace the current cold Arctic air, introducing very strong winds and heavy rain.

A red rain warning has been issued for Cork and Galway this weekend, as storm Bert makes its way across the country.

Rainfalls of over 100mm are expected from midnight Friday night until 10am Saturday morning in both Cork and Galway .

West Cork and west Galway are to receive the highest accumulations of rain, according to Met Éireann, which issued the warning on Friday morning.

Severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses, as well as treacherous travelling conditions, are the expected impacts of the forecast rain in the two counties.

Heavy rain can be expected across the whole country on Saturday and Sunday as a result of the storm, which will likely lead to localised flooding in urban areas and some river catchments, particularly in the west and southwest, as this rain is falling on already saturated and waterlogged ground.

??Status Red Rainfall Warning issued??



Areas: Cork & Galway



Highest accumulations are expected in west Galway & west Cork



Severe flooding & damage expected.



Valid: Saturday 23/11 00:00 to 10:00



Full details??https://t.co/z40PFYeVMs pic.twitter.com/W1XScQAz6o — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2024

Status orange

A status orange rain warning is in place for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim during the same time period.

Met Éireann has also issued a yellow wind a rain warning for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan, as well as a status yellow snow-ice, rain and wind warning for Donegal.

Storm Bert

Storm Bert is the second storm of the 2024/2025 season, bringing another change to the weather this weekend - much wetter and windier.

According to Met Éireann, Bert is a low-pressure system currently forming in the Atlantic. When it moves closer to Ireland, it will displace the current cold Arctic air introducing very strong winds and heavy rain.

The main impacts are expected on Saturday and Sunday, but there’s potential for lasting impacts into early next week.