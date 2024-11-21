Met Éireann has warned there could be fallen trees as a result of the storm. \ Clive Wasson

Storm Bert will bring very strong winds and heavy rain across Ireland this weekend, displacing the current cold weather.

The winds will track northeastwards over the country on Friday night. A nationwide status yellow wind and rain warning is in place from 10pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Storm Bert will continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week and further weather warnings will be issued by Met Éireann.

Flooding

Possible impacts will include localised flooding, travel disruption and fallen trees.

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that 41mm of rain could fall in the west on Saturday, with over 34mm forecast across the rest of the country.