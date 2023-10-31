A yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Kerry from noon on Tuesday \ Philip Doyle

Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place for several counties this week as storm Ciarán makes its way through the country.

The storm is expected to hit Kerry first, with a yellow rainfall warning currently in place for the county from noon on Tuesday 31 October and expected to last for 24 hours.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford have been issued a status yellow rain warning from 7pm Wednesday evening until 7am Thursday morning.

Further rainfall associated with storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding, Met Éireann stated.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow Cork Waterford



Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions & high river levels may lead to flooding



Valid: 19:00 Wednesday 01/11/2023 to 07:00 Thursday 02/11/2023 pic.twitter.com/T4QPjioFlM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2023

Wind

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Kerry and Galway from 5am Wednesday morning until 11am.

According to Met Éireann, this will bring with it difficult travelling conditions and wave over-topping at coasts.

Strong and very gusty westerly winds, accompanied by squally showers are expected.