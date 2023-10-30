A flooded farm in Caheragh, west Cork, in September, when storm Agnes brought torrential rain and high winds. Now storm Ciarán is approaching. \ Andy Gibson.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory ahead of potentially hazardous weather conditions next week.

Heavy rain is expected for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high.

Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Met Éireann said storm Ciarán will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds. Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster, with flooding likely.

It is warning of poor visibility and difficult or dangerous driving conditions during the period.

The weather advisory, issued as an advance notice of potential weather warnings, relates to all 26 counties until Thursday.

Rainfall

Met Éireann records show that rainfall amounts have been well above average for most of the country over the last week, with totals generally ranging between 110% and 380% of average. However, it was drier in the north and northwest, with rainfall totals there between 40% and 65% of average.

It was wettest in the southeast with 104mm recorded at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford. In contrast, just 12.7mm was recorded at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

The coming week will be wetter than average nationwide. Rainfall totals are likely to be between 1.5 times and 3.5 times the average, with wettest conditions once again in the south and southeast.

Soil conditions

All soils are either saturated while most poorly drained soils and moderately drained soils in south Munster and south Leinster waterlogged. There will be little to no improvement over the coming week, due to frequent spells of wet weather.