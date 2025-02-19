Residents of Drumsheel, Cong, Co Mayo, hit out at the local authority for issuing an online survey on a controversial relief road for the village when internet and phone connections remain down in the region following storm Éowyn.

Plans to construct a relief road around the picturesque village of Cong in Co Mayo are being met with fierce resistance by locals who have accused the local authority of trying to ‘hoodwink’ them.

A short public consultation process, launched in the days after storm Éowyn knocked out power and communication lines in the region, expires on Friday, 21 February.

Residents of Drumsheel, on the outskirts of the village, have been without internet and phone connections since the storm, leaving them unable to respond to the council’s online survey.

A study area identified for the road project, which was allocated €200m last week by the Department of Transport, includes 39 houses and is rich in biodiversity and local heritage with landmarks dating back to Famine times.

Sinead O’Brien, who relocated to her parents’ home in Barna Co Galway during the storm, was informed of the survey by a friend.

Neighbour Aisling Scott said she discovered it ‘by accident’ while using a public computer in Ballinrobe library.

“People haven’t received anything in the post, it’s all online and the local community feels like we’re being hoodwinked,” said Sinead.

Head of roads with Mayo County Council Paul Dolan said the short duration of the consultation phase was because it only related to the study area and did not have any detail on route options for the proposed road.

“A follow-on public consultation of the route options will take place in March/April which will also include a public display of the routes at a venue in Cong,” he said.