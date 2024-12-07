There are trees down across the country as a result of storm Darragh. \ Galway County Council

Storm Darragh has left almost 400,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this morning.

Status red wind warnings had been in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Wicklow, Clare, Galway and Mayo until the early hours of the morning, with a nationwide status yellow warning in place until 3pm this Saturday.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases immediately at 1800 372 999.

Galway County Council met on Saturday morning and respective local areas reported impacts on the ground. The aftermath of the storm has left a significant number of trees uprooted, causing widespread road closures across the county.

??Galway County Council - Local Co-Ordination Group Update:??

Saturday 7th Dec 2024 10.30am

Storm Darragh Causes Significant Disruption Across County Galway

Link for full info: https://t.co/qVJo0s1ioR

For further updates, please follow our Galway County Council social media.

Council roads crews are working to clear trees and debris off the roads, but delays can be expected throughout the day. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel as crews work to clear debris and reopen roads.

The storm damaged regenerative farmer Tom Tierney’s shed in Tipperary.

Water disruption

Uisce Éireann has said it is assessing the impacts of storm Darragh on water and wastewater services.

“Early reports from our operations team demonstrate the scale of the impact with water treatment plants most impacted in Kerry, east Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal, Leitrim, County Galway and to the west of the city,” it said.

??Roads Update - Westport Area



?? Local roads blocked due to fallen trees:



??Buckwaria Rd

??Cordarragh Road

??Dooncastle Road

??Ayle Rd

??Drummin Rd



?? There are overhanging trees on R309 Castlebar Road, near the Lodge Road



Crews have been mobilized to attend.

For a full list of impacted sites across the country, it is asking customers to visit its supply and services page.

Head of water operations with Uisce Éireann Margaret Attridge said: “Due to the severity of the storm, Uisce Éireann had activated its emergency response processes, including deploying generators at key sites where power outages were likely.

"Uisce Éireann crews are now on the ground assessing the full impact and working to restore supply as quickly as possible. We are also working closely with the ESB to return power to key water services sites as quickly as possible.

“In the event of a loss of supply, most properties should have adequate storage in their attic tanks for hygiene purposes for at least 24 hours.

"There are some simple steps people can take to conserve their water, such as avoiding the use of water-intensive appliances during this time,” she said.