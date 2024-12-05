The national forecaster has issued an orange wind warning and a yellow rain warning that will affect counties of the west coast of Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has warned that storm Darragh will bring up to 130km/h gusts and 50mm of rain over some western counties.

The national forecaster has issued an orange wind warning and a yellow rain warning that will affect counties of the west coast of Ireland.

The orange wind warning will come into effect at 10pm on Friday 6 December and will run until 9am on Saturday.

The counties under this warning are Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, with potential impacts such as fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions and damage to temporary structures.

Meanwhile, the yellow warning that affects the entire country will begin at 3pm on Friday and end at 3pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann said that storm Darragh will have “very strong and gusty northwest winds”. Winds under an orange warning have the potential to reach average widespread speeds of 80km/h and gusts of up to 130km/h.

Rain warning

The national forecaster has also issued a yellow warning for rainfall over 13 counties.

The warning affects Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath and will begin at 10am on Friday and run for 24 hours.

People in affected areas can expect heavy rain on Friday followed by heavy showers Saturday morning, with potential impacts such as localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Counties under a yellow rain warning can also expect up to 50mm of rainfall over the 24 hours.