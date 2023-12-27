There is a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday evening. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway, with storm Gerrit to sweep across the country later this Wednesday.

The warning is valid from 3pm and will remain in place until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann has forecast strong to gale force westerly winds, coupled with spring tides, adding that coastal flooding is likely.

Yellow warning

A status yellow wind and rain warning is also in place nationwide until midnight on Thursday.

Very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, in conjunction with spring tides, may lead to coastal flooding, it warned.

“Squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms, may lead to localised flooding,” it said.

It will become increasingly windy or even stormy from the late afternoon, as swathe of strong to gale force westerly winds move in across the country.

Met Éireann said that Wednesday night will be very windy or stormy across most areas, with some coastal flooding likely in the west and southwest, due to a combination of spring and high tides.

“The peak winds will occur early on with further scattered blustery wintry showers and possible embedded thunderstorms, with further localised flooding possible.

“Less windy across Ulster and the northwest, however, with winds easing down for a time in other areas later too,” it added.