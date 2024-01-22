The public has been warned not to approach downed or damaged power lines. / Philip Doyle

All available ESB crews are working to restore power to over 155,000 homes, farms and businesses after storm Isha caused “significant damage” to the electricity network from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The areas most heavily affected by disruptions to electricity supply are Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim and Cavan.

The public has been warned not to approach downed or damaged power lines, as they may be extremely dangerous.

They have instead been asked to report any damage to electrical infrastructure to 1800 372 999.

235,000 premises

At 6.30am on Monday morning, the number of premises left without power stood at around 235,000.

Due to the severity of the storm, the ESB has stated that it will take a “number of days” to restore power in some areas and a “significant number” of homes are expected to remain without power on Monday night.

The arrival of storm Jocelyn on Tuesday afternoon may also “hamper” restoration efforts as more damaging gusts are expected, the ESB has said.

Met Éireann issued a status orange wind warning for three counties, which will come into effect at 6pm on Tuesday, stating that further wave overtopping, fallen trees and disruptions to power supplies are possible.

Members of the public who use electrically powered medical devices have been urged to contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Customers can check for real-time updates on the status of power restoration works at www.powercheck.ie.

Water supplies

Uisce Éireann has stated that its crews are also working to restore water supplies in areas affected by disruptions.

These are mainly in areas of Mayo, Donegal and parts of the southeast.

Issues with water supplies include power outages affecting Uisce Éireann plants and poor raw water quality arising due to flooding.

Read more

Wind warning remains in place for five counties