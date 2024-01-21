Met Éireann has issued a status red wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo as storm Isha sweeps across the country this Sunday.

The storm will bring extremely strong and gusty southwest winds with “severe and destructive gusts”, particularly in coastal and exposed areas, Met Éireann said.

There will be a risk of dangerous coastal conditions, with high waves, treacherous travelling conditions and the risk of significant and widespread power outages.

The status red warning is valid from 5pm on Sunday until 9pm on Sunday for Galway and Mayo. It will be in place for Donegal from 9pm until 1am on Monday.

A status orange wind warning is in place for all three counties from 4pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

Another status orange wind warning is in place for the rest of the country from 5pm until 3am on Monday.

Northern Ireland

An amber wind warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday for Northern Ireland.

“A spell of very strong, perhaps damaging, winds associated with storm Isha is likely to bring disruption to transport and infrastructure,” the Met Office said.

A status yellow wind warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until 12pm on Monday.

