Storm Isha will bring very strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the country on Sunday, with Met Éireann and the Met Office issuing a number of warnings for the island.

An amber wind warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, with the Met Office warning that disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

The amber warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday. A status yellow warning is in place from 12pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday.

Yellow warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Ireland, stating that the storm will bring very strong and gusty southwest winds. Heavy rainfall is also likely, it said.

It has warned that potential impacts include:

Significant coastal waves.

Difficult travelling conditions.

Debris, loose objects displaced.

The warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.