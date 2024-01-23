Approximately 57,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power around the country, as of Tuesday morning 23 January.

Since the start of storm Isha, which tracked around the country lasting from Sunday until Monday, 178,000 customers have had to have their electricity restored.

Storm Jocelyn has taken over from Isha and is set to bring very strong southwest to west winds, with severe and damaging gusts, according to Met Éireann.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Galway and Mayo from 5pm on Tuesday until midnight, while the same is in place for Donegal from 6pm Tuesday until 2am Wednesday morning.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country bringing widespread strong and gusty winds. This yellow warning will last well into Wednesday afternoon in most parts.

According to Met Éireann, the possible impacts include:

Large coastal waves with wave overtopping.

Very difficult travelling conditions.

Fallen trees.

Damage to power lines.

Damage to already weakened structures.

Members of the public who use electrically powered medical devices have been urged to contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Customers can also check for real-time updates on the status of power restoration works at www.powercheck.ie.

Water supplies

Uisce Éireann has stated that its crews are also working to restore water supplies in areas affected by disruptions.

These are mainly in areas of Mayo, Donegal and parts of the southeast.

Issues with water supplies include power outages affecting Uisce Éireann plants and poor raw water quality arising due to flooding.