Storm Jocelyn is expected to pick up in intensity from 6pm Tueday in northwestern counties. / David Ruffles

Met Éireann has issued new status orange wind warnings for three northwestern coastal counties which will take effect from 6pm Tuesday as storm Jocelyn is set to follow storm Isha.

The orange warning will come into effect from 6pm Tuesday in counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Met Éireann expects Donegal’s warning to be lifted at 2am on Wednesday, with counties Mayo and Galway to be out of their status orange alert from midnight Tuesday-Wednesday night.

The national forecaster warned that storm Jocelyn will bring more large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and fallen trees.

Structures left weakened in the wake of storm Isha will be at risk of further damage, and there is a possibility for more power disruptions in affected counties.

Some areas had yet to see power restored after storm Isha coming up to noon on Monday, with ESB crews still working to restore power.

Very strong southwest to west winds are forecast, with gusts to be severe and damaging.

Yellow warnings

Another round of status yellow wind warnings was issued by Met Éireann for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning which cover all counties.

A status yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between 12pm Tuesday and 5am Wednesday.

12pm Tuesday will also see the onset of a yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

All other 19 counties will have a status yellow wind warning effective from 5pm Tuesday until 2am Wednesday.

