Met Éireann has warned that power outages could result from storm Kathleen's gusty winds on Saturday.

Met Éireann has moved to announce further status yellow weather warnings for five counties as storm Kathleen looks set to extend into Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The forecaster issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo, which will remain effective between 8pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday.

These counties have been warned to prepare for very strong and gusty southerly winds, which could bring damage to already weakened structures, as well as fallen trees, challenging travelling conditions and the displacement of loose objects.

Waterford and Wexford will see a status yellow wind warning in place from 4am to 7am Sunday, with the storm bringing the risk of fallen trees, difficult travelling conditions and coastal flooding.

Current warnings

Previous wind warnings declared on Friday remain effective into Saturday.

Counties Cork, Galway, Kerry and Mayo have been placed under the status orange warning from 7am to 5pm Saturday.

All counties will also remain under the status yellow warning from 7am to at least 8pm Saturday.