All counties face the risk of fallen trees as storm Kathleen looks set to batter the country from Saturday morning. / Donal O'Leary

A status orange wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for four coastal counties, as storm Kathleen is set to bring gale force winds and damaging gusts to some areas over the weekend.

Counties Cork, Galway, Kerry and Mayo have been placed under the status orange warning from 7am to 5pm Saturday.

Met Éireann has warned that the winds will make for very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and power outages.

Areas along the cost will be at risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Yellow wind warning

The national forecaster has also issued a status yellow wind warning for all counties on Saturday as storm Kathleen hits.

All counties will remain under the status yellow warning from 7am to 8pm Saturday as the storm makes its way across the country.