A massive 12 million cubic metres of forestry is estimated to have been flattened as a result of storm Éowyn, industry sources have indicated.

This level of damage is unprecedented.

The amount of timber damaged and on the ground is around three times the volume processed each year by the Irish saw milling industry, which is around four million cubic metres.

The value of the affected forestry prior to the storm is put at around €700m – based on an average timber price of €60/t for 12m tonnes. However, the salvage value of the flattened timber will vary from site to site and depend on the level of damage done.

The 12m cubic metres figure is a preliminary estimate, which was presented by forestry companies at a taskforce meeting this week.

The taskforce was established by Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae in response to storm Éowyn and the damage inflicted on the forestry sector.

Industry sources described the level of damage done to mature plantations in the west, northwest and north midlands as unprecedented.

Urgent action

Around 2m cubic metres of windblow was the highest level of damage recorded following past storms, industry officials maintained.

Derek McCabe of the Irish Forestry Owners (IFO) thanked Minister Healy-Rae for visiting a forestry plantation in Moynalty, Co Meath, that was devastated by the storm.

“The very fact that he has taken time out to visit the farm was positive,” McCabe said.

The IFO chair said urgent action was now needed for plantation owners affected by the storm.

“We don’t want a repeat of the ash dieback debacle, which took 10 years and counting to sort out,” he said.

“We have a perishable product here and it needs to be moved from a health and safety perspective, from a disease perspective and from an owner wellbeing perspective,” he pointed out.

“As a cohort, most of the forestry owners affected here are elderly. They are also the pioneers of the sector. They went out 20 to 25 years ago and planted ground when it was not popular to do so. They need to be treated fairly,” McCabe maintained.

