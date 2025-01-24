Extreme winds associated with storm Éowyn have caused widespread power outages across the country this Friday morning with over 715,000 homes farms and businesses without power.

ESB Networks has warned that more power outages can be expected across the day as the storm tracks northwards.

It said that from its experience of significant other weather events and due to the severity of the storm, it expects that power restoration will take a "significant number of days".

A status red weather warning remains in place nationwide until mid morning for many areas, turning to an orange warning for the afternoon.

Milk collections have been cancelled around the country until the bad weather passes and it is safe for hauliers to collect milk.

Marts have postponed sales in the interest of the health and safety of staff, customers and livestock.

Safety

Farmers have been advised by the IFA and the ICMSA to think of their own safety this Friday before going to help others.

"Over the next 24 to 48 hours, farm families will face challenges in carrying out their work," IFA president Francie Gorman said on Thursday night.

"It is absolutely essential that farmers think of their own safety, and the safety of their families and neighbours," he said.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan called on farmers to be "absolutely focused" on safety over the next few days.

Statistically farming is already a higher risk than most other occupations and he appealed for everyone to look after themselves, their families and livestock and to wait until the storm is over before turning their attention to property or buildings.