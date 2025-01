Currently over 715,000 homes farms and businesses are without power as a result of the storm.

Some parts of the country have woken up to no power and widespread damage this morning as a result of storm Éowyn.

We want to know what conditions are like on your farm and whether much damage has been sustained.

Currently over 715,000 homes farms and businesses are without power as a result of the damaging gusts which storm Éowyn brought on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Send in your photos below: