With storm Éowyn on its way to Irish shores, Met Éireann has issued a status red wind warning for the entire country on Friday.

Severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h can be expected, with extremely dangerous travelling conditions, unsafe working conditions, many fallen trees and widespread power outages being some of the potential impacts.

With the weather warnings set to begin at 2am on Friday morning, Teagasc has advised farmers to prepare their farms and livestock for the storm.

Protecting your property from damage

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. Check for loose items outside your home and yard.

Items to check include shed doors, livestock trailers, loose metal or plastic sheeting.

Shed and field gates can open during high winds. Fences can also fall. Take time to secure these and also main yard entrance gates to avoid loose animals getting access to roads or the public.

Stay indoors during high wind

Feed animals and carry out husbandry tasks so that they do not need to be done during the high winds.

Milking times should be adjusted to avoid peak wind events.

If lambing or calving is taking place, consider the risks associated with leaving the house.

Always use a vehicle if moving in the yard during a wind event if necessary.

Parking vehicles and machinery

Tiles, slates or roof sheets may be blown from roofs of buildings.

If your car or tractor is usually parked near a building or a tree, it may be worth considering an alternative parking space.

Standby generators

The advice from ESB Networks is as follows: never plug a generator into a socket, ensure the generator is used with a proper changeover switch at the main distribution board and installed by a registered electrical contractor.

Fallen electricity wires

Great care must be taken to avoid contact with fallen or damaged electricity wires.

Where is it possible and safe to do so, turn off power to sheds and farmyards prior to a wind event.

If you come upon a fallen wire, observe the following: assume an electricity line is live and keep a safe distance away, never try to remove trees or handle stock in contact with fallen wires, report any damage and contact ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999.

Stay up to date with warnings

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, stay up to date with the weather in your area.

After the storm

Check for any fallen electricity wires, inform ESB networks immediately if necessary.

Check on stock and move them away from danger (floods, fallen electricity wires, etc).

Ensure stock have adequate feed and water.

Assess any damage to farm buildings and deal with any urgent repairs as quickly as possible. Call a registered electrician if shed roofs are damaged to check wiring.

Contact your insurance company if necessary.

