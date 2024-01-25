Launching the strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture in Brussels on Thursday 25 January, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said it will address challenges such as a fair standard of living for farmers and rural communities.

The dialogue is a new forum mandated to shape a shared vision for the future of the EU’s farming and food system.

It will address, she said, supporting agriculture within the boundaries of our planet and its ecosystems, exploiting the huge opportunities offered by knowledge and technological innovation and promoting a thriving future for the EU’s food system in a competitive world.

She added: “The time is ripe to forge a new consensus on food and farming among farmers, rural communities and all other actors on the EU agri-food chain. EU farmers and food industry provide our citizens with healthy and high-quality food, and make a central contribution to our economy, particularly in rural areas.

Green and digital transitions

"They are also making a tremendous effort to contribute to our collective green and digital transitions. But at the same time they are confronted with a wide range of challenges, ranging from climate change, to inflation, to volatile market impacts. With this Strategic Dialogue, we are creating a forum to deliver a clear vision for the future, to the benefit of all.”

Professor Peter Strohschneider has been appointed as chair, based on his longstanding experience, notably as chair of the Federal government of Germany’s 'Commission for the Future of Agriculture'.