With the Straw Incorporation Measure saga finally resolved, where has it left straw prices? Pretty much as you were, it seems, with strong demand and limited supply, meaning the extra straw coming on the market from the ministerial moves has not significantly shifted prices.

The base price in the northwest is €35 for a round barley bale, in part determined by a price in Northern Ireland of £30. In Munster, barley straw is generally €30/bale, while in south Leinster prices start at €25/bale. Big square bales are running at €60 right across the country, with demand from composters a driver.

The good news is that while the price of straw is high, quality is excellent. All these prices are ex-field, with storage and handling sure to add cost. With cashflow tight on all farms, prompt payment can secure decent discounts.