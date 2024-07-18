Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane said tillage farmers are “outraged” at the announcement.

The Straw Incorporation Measure being suspended for 2024 “came as a big surprise” to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister Hackett said she was not consulted on the straw chopping scheme being scrapped for this year and she is not in favour of it.

“This came as a big surprise to me, particularly at a time when all farmers - not just the tillage sector - are looking for certainty.

“I don’t think it’s particularly helpful and it’s not something I was consulted on or indeed that I would have supported if I had been consulted on it,” she said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue signalled on Wednesday that he plans to seek permission to defer 2024’s straw chopping scheme from the European Commission.

Environmental and financial benefits

Minister Hackett added that the measure has both environmental and financial benefits.

“The Straw Incorporation Measure has real benefits for soil quality as an environmental measure, as well as being an important financial support for tillage farmers.

“I would expect those arguments to be made strongly when the proposal goes to the CAP monitoring committee,” she said.

Minister Heydon reaction

Minister Hackett’s comments come as the Department’s other Minister of State Martin Heydon also hit out at the scheme being pulled.

Minister Heydon said it had “thrown many farmers’ plans into disarray”, as the harvest has already kicked off around the country.

“I am concerned about the level of consultation that took place with farmers and their representatives prior to this change being proposed, as there are very real consequences for those impacted,” he added.

Sinn Féin response

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane said tillage farmers are “outraged” at the announcement.

“I am urging the Minister [for Agriculture] to properly engage with those within the sector, including the Irish Grain Growers [Group], and to take their considerations on board before making a definite decision.

“Taking away this payment would pose drastic consequences for farmers whose livelihood depends on such financial supports."

Deputy Kerrane added that tillage farmers had prepared for this measure and it is “extremely unfair” to take it away now.

"Those in the tillage sector have been under incredible pressure with poor weather conditions both last year and this year. This is another wallop for a sector that they simply cannot take,” she said.