Coupled by tillage farmers opting for the Straw Incorporation Measure, the price of wheat straw, a main component of mushroom compost, has increased.

Teagasc expects straw shortages to continue for mushroom producers this year.

The latest Horticulture Crop Input Prices report showed the area of winter wheat harvested in 2024 reduced by 20%, or approximately 10,800ha, when compared with 2023.

Spring wheat increased compared to previous years but Teagasc said that overall wheat production has dropped significantly.

Mushroom compost represents 30.6% of total input costs and last year, the average price paid for it in Ireland increased from €238/t to €259/t, an 8.7% increase. This higher price has been exacerbated by farmers opting to cultivate straw back into the soil as part of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The Department then announced the Baling Assistance Payment at the end of July 2024 to allow farmers to withdraw from SIM and bale the straw.

“This measure helped bolster straw supplies, however, there was still a significant shortfall in straw when compared with previous years,” the report said.

This issue, which is also felt by vegetable growers supplying overwintered carrots, led to mushroom composters having to import straw from the UK and Spain.

In addition, weather conditions have made growing wheat more challenging.

Teagasc expects that heavy rain in autumn and winter will increase by up to 19%, with dry periods during the summer predicted to increase by up to 48%.

