Milk collection drivers made redundant by Kerry Agribusiness are yet to be contacted by the company as they continue their strike in Tralee, SIPTU has said.

Five drivers with between 29 and 45 years’ service at the company began picketing Kerry Group, of which Kerry Agribusiness is a division, in Tralee on Wednesday 17 January.

SIPTU industrial organiser Sharon Ryan said the onus is on Kerry Agribusiness to make contact with the drivers.

“There’s a resolution to every dispute. The company need[s] to reach out to us because the dispute is with them,” she said.

Ryan added that she is surprised the company has not tried to settle the dispute.

“A multinational company leaving five people on the side of the road, that’s not a good way to do business,” she said.

‘Long haul’

SIPTU shop steward for Kerry Agribusiness drivers Donie Foley said the drivers are in the strike “for the long haul”.

“We are all still fairly upbeat and we’re here for the long haul, like we said last week. We’re keeping the spirits up,” he said.

Foley, who is a part-time farmer, added that the drivers hope Kerry Agribusiness will move to enter talks with them.

Redundant

Kerry Agribusiness told the five drivers at a meeting on 3 November 2023 they were being made redundant.

A subsequent meeting was held on 9 November 2023, which is the last official engagement the drivers had with the company on their compulsory redundancies.

The drivers were initially told their trucks were to be off the road by 1 December 2023. This was then lengthened to the end of December 2023. The drivers’ last working day was 29 December 2023.

Last week, Foley laid out the drivers’ position to the Irish Farmers Journal.

He said they want Kerry Agribusiness to reverse their decision or enter discussions with them.

Kerry Agribusiness has been contacted for comment.

