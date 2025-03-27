The c92.4ac at Beaufield, Moneytucker, was bought by two local farmers.

A tillage farm of 92.4ac in Co Wexford made €30,627/ac when sold at auction, a record price for a holding of this size.

The property at Moneytucker, Enniscorthy, was sold by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Leary Kinsella. It had no house or yard, but was top-class land.

Bidding opened at €2m, which was over €21,000/ac. The farm was declared on the market at just over €2.5m and, after further bidding, the hammer fell at the €2.83m.

The successful bidder was auctioneer David Hanlon, who was acting for two local farmers, one of whom has agribusiness interests.

Kildare farm

A 102ac residential farm at Carbury, Co Kildare, made €1.73m when sold at auction by Coonan Property.

The holding at Dreenane had a six-bedroomed house and a farmyard.

Bidding opened at €900,000 and rose in €50,000 increments. The farm went on the market at €1.65m and two bidders competed until the hammer fell.

The buyer is a local businessman with substantial farming interests.