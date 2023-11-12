The public has been warned that the winds could down branches and trees as driving conditions may become hazardous on Monday. / Donal O' Leary

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of the expected arrival of storm Debi.

Heavy rains are forecast, with a possibility of thunderstorms and hail in some areas.

The warning will remain in place for all counties from midnight Sunday to 3pm Monday.

Met Éireann has warned the gusts could lead to trees and branches falling, as well as wave over-topping in coastal locations.

The rainfall levels expected could lead to localised flooding and the public has been advised that travelling conditions may be hazardous while the warning is in place.